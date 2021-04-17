Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 66.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter worth $1,683,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,340,000.

Get Everbridge alerts:

EVBG stock opened at $135.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -56.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.94. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.02, for a total transaction of $468,845.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,552.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $274,193.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,274.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,145 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.08.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.