Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $65.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.83 and a 200 day moving average of $61.76. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.38 and a 1 year high of $69.87.

