Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Acquires 469 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 145,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 384,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 21,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 87.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.78. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

