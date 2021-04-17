Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Raymond James

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TRGP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Targa Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.05.

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.34. 1,188,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,256. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $35.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Research analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,833,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after purchasing an additional 896,589 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,624,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,644,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,388,000 after acquiring an additional 832,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $14,203,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

