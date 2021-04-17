Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Short Interest Up 139.7% in March

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,100 shares, a growth of 139.7% from the March 15th total of 120,600 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TKAT stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,062. Takung Art has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $74.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.58 million, a PE ratio of -111.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Takung Art alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Takung Art stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of Takung Art at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Takung Art Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takung Art and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.