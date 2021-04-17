Takeda Pharmaceutical Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 14,176 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,082% compared to the average daily volume of 339 put options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TAK. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,379,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,698,000 after purchasing an additional 132,842 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,259,000 after purchasing an additional 238,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,412,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,911,000 after acquiring an additional 833,987 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,663,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after acquiring an additional 208,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,104,000 after acquiring an additional 65,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAK opened at $17.08 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 3.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

