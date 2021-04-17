Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.56.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $80.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1,150.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $83.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.40.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 4.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 201.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 615,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,455,000 after buying an additional 411,021 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 20.3% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

