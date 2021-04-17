Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Position Reduced by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises 3.4% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Synopsys by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $829,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $2,109,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total transaction of $6,224,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,235,501.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $262.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.86 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

