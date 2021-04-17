Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Swiss Life in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

SZLMY stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.83. 462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973. Swiss Life has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

