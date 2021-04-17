Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 10,666 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,666 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 57,412 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 45,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 347.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 21,853 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000.

CALF stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.56.

