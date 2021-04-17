Susquehanna International Group LLP Reduces Stock Position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of BATS FYLD opened at $27.91 on Friday. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.34.

