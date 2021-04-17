Susquehanna International Group LLP Reduces Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,623 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 75.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.03. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.36 and a 52-week high of $60.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

