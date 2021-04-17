Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases Shares of 5,773 Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 24,016 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

PZD stock opened at $73.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.03. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 52-week low of $34.93 and a 52-week high of $83.84.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

