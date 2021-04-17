Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 51,432 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUMU. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Qumu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,866,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Qumu during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qumu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Qumu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qumu by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,092,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 190,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Qumu in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qumu in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of QUMU opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.52. Qumu Co. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 million. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qumu Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward D. Horowitz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

