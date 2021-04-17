Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SI-BONE by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 11,793 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SI-BONE by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,070,000 after buying an additional 83,021 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

SIBN opened at $34.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.65. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. The business had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 235,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $7,343,162.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $76,963.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,071,294 shares of company stock worth $32,759,197 in the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

