Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 22,017 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 288.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,641 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,017 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,667,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,476,000 after acquiring an additional 116,092 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,911,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,299,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,641,000 after acquiring an additional 544,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 193,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,562,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $100,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,440. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $15.42 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRKL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

