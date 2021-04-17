Susquehanna Boosts Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $79.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $72.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HUBG. UBS Group upgraded Hub Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded Hub Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hub Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hub Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Get Hub Group alerts:

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.63. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $952.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.68 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at about $359,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 243.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 23,414 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at about $789,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.