SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) PT Raised to $20.00

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SSSS opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.40. SuRo Capital has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $307.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $2.28. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 1,249.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 147,000 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $1,933,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,726,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,853,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 11,000 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $154,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,884,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,411,788.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 539,633 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,873. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 194,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $5,122,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,066,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

