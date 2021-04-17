Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.85

Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.85 and last traded at $58.85, with a volume of 401 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.33.

SRDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $800.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 727.38, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.80 and its 200-day moving average is $45.28.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 1.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surmodics news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 1,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $75,867.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $270,073.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 4th quarter worth about $790,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,473,000 after acquiring an additional 54,704 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,782,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,570,000 after acquiring an additional 18,121 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surmodics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

