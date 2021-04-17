Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$0.90 price objective on the stock.

SGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares cut Surge Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$0.90 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC decreased their price target on Surge Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised Surge Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surge Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.84.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

TSE SGY opened at C$0.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$200.47 million and a PE ratio of -0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.76.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$59.91 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.