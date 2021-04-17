Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) Short Interest Update

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 401,900 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the March 15th total of 277,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 786,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SPNV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. 352,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,607. Supernova Partners Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31.

Get Supernova Partners Acquisition alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 145,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.29% of Supernova Partners Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, DC, District of Columbia.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.