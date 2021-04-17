Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Superdry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Superdry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Superdry alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEPGY opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12. Superdry has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $3.94.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.