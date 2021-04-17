Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Tops $0.35 on Exchanges

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 16th. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $108.11 million and $6.14 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000555 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,466.13 or 0.03968597 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00061590 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 108.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 192.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded down 94.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 634,986,987 coins and its circulating supply is 313,257,402 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

