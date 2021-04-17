Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a positive rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Shares of RUN opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,180.30 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.63. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $160,719.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,410.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $3,698,678.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 308,954 shares of company stock worth $19,596,445 over the last three months. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

