Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s share price rose 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.01 and last traded at $37.82. Approximately 22,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,431,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.34.

NOVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.08.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.41 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. Analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 70,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $3,192,357.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,938 shares in the company, valued at $588,290.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,923 shares of company stock worth $7,728,390.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 54,979 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after buying an additional 185,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 887.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 88,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $820,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.