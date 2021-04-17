Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

SU has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.31.

NYSE SU traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,448,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,911,613. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.1642 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 172,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

