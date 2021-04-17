Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Hits New 12-Month High at $157.89

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $157.89 and last traded at $157.70, with a volume of 490545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.84.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.14.

The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 100.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.14 and its 200 day moving average is $146.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 67.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 9,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

