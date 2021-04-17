Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SUMO. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.22.

Shares of SUMO opened at $20.29 on Thursday. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $194,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $117,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 631,613 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,907.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth $527,098,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth $46,581,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,106,000 after acquiring an additional 686,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,199,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

