Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $5.36 on Friday. Summit Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 933.62% and a negative return on equity of 100.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

