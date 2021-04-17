Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on SOMMY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sumitomo Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOMMY traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.01. 3,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,628. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.14. Sumitomo Chemical has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $27.27.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion.

About Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

