Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 547 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,052 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $172,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,584,000 after purchasing an additional 732,746 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,345,000 after purchasing an additional 658,092 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $146.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,824,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,039. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $146.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.71.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

