Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 3,279 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 19,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.60. 9,958,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,398,081. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.99. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

