StormX (STMX) Market Cap Hits $561.56 Million

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. During the last week, StormX has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One StormX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0668 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StormX has a total market cap of $561.56 million and approximately $116.20 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StormX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00068432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $437.33 or 0.00714822 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00086666 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00038686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00032926 BTC.

StormX Profile

STMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,412,333,047 coins. The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StormX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StormX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.