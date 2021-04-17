Storeum Trading 46% Higher Over Last Week (STO)

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 17th. Storeum has a market capitalization of $5,258.79 and $75.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storeum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Storeum has traded 46% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Storeum

Storeum (STO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,998,364 coins. The official website for Storeum is storeum.co. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Save The Ocean is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid cryptocurrency that uses the popular x11 hashing algorithm. The STO cryptocurrency was designed to create and fund a movement to raise awareness regarding the degradation of the oceans through a carefully designed roadmap. “

Buying and Selling Storeum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storeum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

