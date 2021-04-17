Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 3,127 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after buying an additional 4,563,420 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,810,000 after buying an additional 3,819,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,604,000 after buying an additional 3,606,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,939 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,587 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO opened at $51.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.92. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.59 billion, a PE ratio of 143.37, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

