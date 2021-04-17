Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $170.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.05 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

