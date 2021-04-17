Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of EPR Properties Call Options (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,057 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,454% compared to the typical daily volume of 261 call options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of EPR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,725. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $51.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.30.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. Equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 17.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 4.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.