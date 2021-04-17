Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Benefitfocus Put Options (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 10,568 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,376% compared to the typical daily volume of 304 put options.

A number of research firms recently commented on BNFT. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $463.18 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.78. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.36.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.83 million. Benefitfocus’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

