Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 907 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,078% compared to the average daily volume of 77 put options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CEVA shares. Oppenheimer raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital raised their price target on CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

In related news, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 30,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $2,072,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $2,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,417. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in CEVA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CEVA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CEVA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CEVA by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CEVA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

CEVA opened at $58.42 on Friday. CEVA has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,842.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

