Stifel Nicolaus Raises Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target to $22.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.50 to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mattel presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.82.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. Mattel has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,053.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

