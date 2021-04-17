Stellar Market Cap Reaches $13.86 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00000982 BTC on major exchanges. Stellar has a total market cap of $13.86 billion and $2.39 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00067033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.74 or 0.00297916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00025433 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011669 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00057173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.85 or 0.00729360 BTC.

About Stellar

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,376 coins and its circulating supply is 22,881,768,263 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

