Steem Dollars Market Capitalization Hits $65.20 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 16th. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $65.20 million and approximately $36,997.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for approximately $9.39 or 0.00015269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001127 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003918 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001581 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,940,776 coins. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

