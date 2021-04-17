State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 10,921 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,921 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 62,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 36,341 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,769,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,524,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after buying an additional 44,776 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.65.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

