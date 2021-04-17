State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.58 Million Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $494,584,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $184,465,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,833 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,729 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $123,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $157.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.69 and a 200 day moving average of $141.87. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.82 and a 12 month high of $162.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

