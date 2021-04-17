Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Short Interest Up 52.0% in March

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the March 15th total of 3,980,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NYSE:STWD opened at $25.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

STWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 925.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

