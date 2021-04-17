Star Buffet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STRZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Star Buffet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STRZ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STRZ opened at $0.15 on Friday. Star Buffet has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.

About Star Buffet

Star Buffet, Inc operates a multi-concept restaurant holding company in the United States. As of January 28, 2019, it operated 26 full-service restaurants in 10 states. The company operates its restaurants under the 4B's, JB's, Barnhill's Salads Buffet Desserts, Casa Bonita, Pecos Diamond Steakhouse, Bar-H Steakhouse, Whistle Junction, and BuddyFreddys names.

