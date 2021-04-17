St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Lifted to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. St. James’s Place currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Shares of STJPF opened at $18.49 on Thursday. St. James’s Place has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $19.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.