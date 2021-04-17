Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $341,000 Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,248,000 after buying an additional 135,734 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 16.4% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,179,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,068,000 after buying an additional 166,476 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,043,000 after buying an additional 259,536 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 403,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $7,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,354. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $119,709.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTGX stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.48.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 252.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.