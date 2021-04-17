Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 644 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 70.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBP. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.08.

Shares of IBP opened at $126.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $130.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.55.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.23. The business had revenue of $441.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.46 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.