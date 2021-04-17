Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $334,000 Investment in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.20% of Kura Sushi USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRUS. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 168,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 82,165 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 118,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 61,908 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at $800,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at $683,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,793,000. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.05 million, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.06.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.78). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 44.44% and a negative net margin of 60.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Sushi USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

